Armenia is the only Council of Europe member country that has been occupying the territory of another state for 25 years, Azerbaijani MP Sahiba Gafarova said during the PACE spring session.

“Armenia carried out the massacre of Azerbaijanis and continues to pursue the occupation policy,” she said. “This is a black page for the European community, and we, as Europeans, are obliged to take the appropriate measures.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

