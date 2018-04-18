By Trend

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the April 11 election.

"Your Excellency,

I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that we will continue working together in order to strengthen the bilateral relations between our two countries.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration as well as my best wishes for the welfare and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people ," reads the congratulatory letter.

---

