By Trend

Another yard has been redeveloped under “Bizim həyət” project.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony and a tree-planting campaign. The redeveloped yard is located in Lokbatan settlement, Garadagh district.

The yard occupies an area of two hectares. Redevelopment saw the installation of entertainment facilities for children, construction of a football pitch and an outdoor gym.

The opening ceremony also featured the planting of nearly 500 trees in the yard.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

---

