Trend:

Some members of the observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) were only engaged in maintaining contacts with the opposition, Novruz Mammadov, assistant of the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of department, tweeted on April 13.

“Assistant to the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission Vugar Ahmadov's statement clearly reveals and exposes the attitude of the heads of the Election Observation Mission and its some members in relation to Azerbaijan. The report was prepared in advance. I heard such information and heard this from representatives of foreign countries and missions. We had an agreement. They asked me to keep their names in secret. Indeed, some members of the Observation Mission were only engaged in maintaining contacts with opposition abroad and inside. And members who do not agree with the mission's report returned back, because they were barred,” Mammadov tweeted.