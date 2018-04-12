By Trend

The voting in all constituencies in the presidential election was conducted in a fair manner in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the election in Baku April 12.

He noted that many international and local observers monitored the election and all observers highly assessed the election.

The CEC chairman said that all state institutions responsible for the election have done their job properly.

According to him, no unpleasant situation has been observed in the election, and the CEC has not received any appeals on any violations.

Panahov added that this election has become a historical event in the life of Azerbaijan.

---

