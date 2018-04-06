By Trend

Iraqi government is ready to negotiate and discuss the issue of Azerbaijani children and women in Iraq, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Said Shorsh Khalid told reporters in Baku on April 6.

He noted that Iraq have assisted many countries in returning children.

“For example, we helped Russia in returning 27 children who were in Iraq. And we are ready for discussions with Azerbaijan and we can make a decision on their return,” he said.

Sayavush Heydarov, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, said previously that 19 Azerbaijani children, who are in Iraq and Syria, will be brought home to Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev said over the past five years about 900 Azerbaijani citizens joined the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist organization.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz