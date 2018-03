By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order March 16 on additional measures to develop educational infrastructure in Goychay, Kurdamir, Ujar and Zardab districts.

According to the order, 3.915 million manats will be allocated from the state budget to the Ministry of Education for construction of 11 modular 748-seat schools in Goychay, Kurdamir, Ujar and Zardab districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz