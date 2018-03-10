By Trend

The number of seats in the Board of Azerbaijan’s Press Council has increased from 17 to 23.

This decision was made at the 7th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists on March 10.

At the Congress, 17 main and five reserve members of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Press Council will be selected.

Of the 17 main members, eight will represent journalists, six will represent the public, three will represent online information resources, two of the reserve members will represent journalists, two will represent the public and one will represent online information resources.

---

