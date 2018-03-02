By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected Baku on March 3.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning. Mild north wind will be replaced by south wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +2-4˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula,+ +2-4˚C at night, +10-12 ˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places.

West wind will blow. The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +10-15˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +7-12˚C in the afternoon.

Stronger gilavar wind will blow because of a significant drop in atmospheric pressure on the Absheron peninsula on March 3-4, which is generally unfavorable some meteo-sensitive people.

The ecologists predict strong Gilavar wind on March 3-4, which is generally unfavorable some meteo-sensitive people.

The ministry warns that on March 3-5, western wind will blow in some regions and intensify in some places. Rainy weather is also expected on March 5.

