By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Feb. 22 to increase the personal presidential scholarship and amend the decree "On establishment of a personal presidential scholarship", dated June 11, 2002.

According to the decree, the personal presidential scholarship will be set at 1,450 manats from March 1, 2018 as appreciation of the merits of individuals who have made a great contribution to science, education, culture, economy, public administration, and to further strengthen their social protection.

The country’s Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve the issues arising from the decree.

