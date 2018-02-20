By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 21.

It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be high, 765 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 70-80% at night 50-55% in daytime.

In country's regions, rain is predicted in some eastern areas at night and in the morning. Weak east wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +6-11˚C in daytime, 3-8 degrees of frost in mountains at night, 0-5C in the afternoon.

The hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on February 21-23 and temperature regime close to climate norm are favorable for meteorological people.

---

