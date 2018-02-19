By Trend

A candidacy for the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observation mission at the April 11, 2018 presidential election in Azerbaijan will be coordinated at the meeting of the Council of the CIS Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives, Belarus BELTAnews agency reported referring to the press-office of CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting is to be held in Minsk on Feb. 20.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

“The project of agenda for the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State, which will be held in Dushanbe in June 2018, will be presented to the CIS Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives at the charter and other bodies of the Commonwealth. They will also coordinate the project of agenda of joint meeting of the Council of the CIS Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives and Committee on Economical Issues under the CIS Economical Council,” the press-office of the Commonwealth said.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Azerbaijan has received six appeals to observe the presidential election to be held on April 11, Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting on Feb. 17. He said that all appeals received a positive response.

Long-term observers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on presidential election in Azerbaijan are expected to arrive on March 20, 2018.

Short-term observation mission is to arrive to Azerbaijan as usual 3—5 days before the voting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz