By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission has registered another candidate for the presidential election to be held April 11.

Candidacy of self-nominated Ramazan Bakirov was considered at today's meeting and was approved after voting.

Thus, the number of candidates registered for the presidential election has reached 13.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

Pre-election agitation campaign in Azerbaijan will begin on March 19, 2018 and end on April 10, 2018 at 08:00