Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission has registered another seven candidates for the presidential election to be held April 11 in the country.

Candidacies of Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, self-nominated Asif Mammadov, Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Movement Party, Razi Nurullayev from the Initiative Frontists Group, self-nominated Elshan Hasanov, Araz Alizade from the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan and Khafiz Hajiyev from the Modern Musavat Party were considered at the meeting.

Their candidacies were approved after voting.

Then the issue of registration of plenipotentiary representatives of the candidates was considered.

