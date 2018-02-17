By Trend

The nomination process for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan continues, Chairman of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting on Feb.17.

Panahov said that there is still time ahead, and the willing can nominate a candidate for the president election.

He further added that so far 13 candidates have been nominated, while seven of them have been nominated by political parties, one candidate was nominated by an initiative group and four persons are self-nominated candidates.

Panahov said that the nomination of 12 candidates was approved by the CEC, while the issue of approval of one candidate will be considered at the next CEC session.

---

