By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Darya Farshbafshakhriyari has won qualification for the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held this year in Buenos Aires.

Farshbafshakhriyari took the 14th place by gaining 53,500 points in the Grand Prix Moscow, an international rhythmic gymnastics tournament, on Feb. 16.

More than 50 athletes from countries of Europe took part in today’s competitions, and only 18 of them won qualifications.

Russia’s Anastasia Sergeeva, who scored 62,300 points, took the first place in the tournament. Ukraine’s Kristina Pogranichnaya (61,150 points) and Viktoria Onoprienko (60,200 points) ranked second and third, respectively.

The winners were awarded by Farid Gayibov, president of the European Union of Gymnastics.