By Trend

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich, on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on your birthday," the message reads.

"I would like to note your constant attention to the development of friendly, good-neighborly and partnership relations linking Russia and Azerbaijan. With your personal contribution, trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation is being strengthened, major joint projects are being implemented in industry, infrastructure, energy and other areas.

I am convinced that the further expansion of the entire range of bilateral cooperation, the expansion of interregional ties and business contacts fully meet the interests of the two countries.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, prosperity and success in your responsible statehood activities."

