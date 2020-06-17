By Ayya Lmahamad

A new public beach has been opened in Shikhov resort area in Baku. The beach was ready to receive visitors on 16 June, a day after the opening of the beach season across the country.

The beach with the are of 5 hectares has been renovated upon the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA center Leyla Aliyeva.

Large-scale landscaping works has been carried out on the public beach - a rescue station has been created; kiosks offering soft drinks and various foodstuffs; umbrellas; locker rooms and shower cabins, toilets, arbours have been installed; football and volleyball grounds, an asphalt path laid along the shore; and a parking lot created. There are large number of benches and hammocks, and garbage cans all over the territory of the beach.

Moreover, in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine regime, medical and preventive measures have been taken on the beach. Dispensers with disinfectants and information boards on quarantine, safety and hygiene rules have been installed.

It should be noted that the entrance to the public beach created by the IDEA Center and the services provided on the beach are free.

Earlier, six public beaches were opened for residents.

The aim of these beaches is to clean and restore abandoned coastal areas, create the necessary conditions for citizens to rest, improve public health and hygiene, and promote environmental and social responsibility.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz