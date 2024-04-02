Armenian parliament convenes meeting to discuss border delimitation with Azerbaijan

2 April 2024 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

An exceptional session of the Armenian Parliament has been called to address matters concerning the delimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Hraparak.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the opposition factions "Armenia" and "I Have the Honor."

Per regulations, such sessions can be summoned upon the request of one-fourth of the deputies. The opposition parties have opted to convene this extraordinary gathering during the initial four-day session, commencing on April 9. They intend to invite Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to serve as the principal speakers.

In recent years, the delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been central to the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus. Following the cessation of hostilities in the Garabagh region, there has been a pressing need to address border-related issues to foster stability and peace in the region.

Against this backdrop, an exceptional session of the Armenian Parliament has been called to tackle the intricate matters surrounding border delimitation and demarcation with Azerbaijan. This is a significant development, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Driving this initiative forward are the opposition factions "Armenia" and "I Have the Honour." These factions have taken proactive steps to address the border issues, recognising the urgency and importance of resolving them for the stability and security of Armenia and the wider region.

Under parliamentary regulations, extraordinary sessions can be convened upon the request of one-fourth of the deputies. Leveraging this provision, the opposition parties have decided to convene this crucial gathering during the upcoming initial four-day session scheduled to commence on April 9. By doing so, they aim to catalyse meaningful discussions and deliberations on border-related matters.

To ensure comprehensive and informed discussions, the opposition has planned to invite Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan as the main speakers. Their expertise and insights will be invaluable in shedding light on the complexities of border delimitation and demarcation and charting a path forward for Armenia at this critical juncture.

Overall, the convening of this extraordinary session underscores the significance of addressing border issues for Armenia's national security and regional stability. It reflects the commitment of the opposition factions to actively engage in shaping Armenia's future trajectory in the aftermath of the Garabagh conflict.

