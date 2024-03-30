Artillery installations which used to belong to the Armenian armed forces found [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

30 March 2024 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

After the anti-terror operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Army, measures are being taken to find and evacuate the military equipment, weapons and ammunition which used to belong to the Armenian armed forces in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

During the review of the territories of Vang settlement of the Kalbajar region and Vangli settlement of the Aghdara region, 8 KS-19 anti-aircraft guns were found in abandoned firing positions belonging to the enemy.

Military equipment was transported to the collection point in compliance with safety regulations.

