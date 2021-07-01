By Trend

Moscow and Ankara intend to jointly contribute to the normalization of practical interaction between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We agreed to continue to closely coordinate our efforts in assisting Baku and Yerevan in resolving practical issues of normalizing relations with an emphasis on strengthening confidence-building measures," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also stressed that the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan in mid-June, during which he visited Shusha city, occurred within bilateral relations between Baku and Ankara.

"As for the visit of President Erdogan to Azerbaijan, it was a visit within the bilateral relations between Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan," the Russian foreign minister said while answering a relevant question.

"Today we agreed with Mevlut Cavusoglu that by using capabilities we will contribute to the reconciliation, normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, creation of conditions for both Armenians and Azerbaijanis, and people of other nationalities on this land to live side by side, as good neighbors," the minister added. "Then, we believe that any issues, including of a political nature, will be much easier to solve."

Lavrov stressed that one of the additional spheres of bilateral cooperation is to promote the restoration of ties in the field of trade, economy, transport in this region.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz