Azerbaijan has cleared 6,200 hectares of areas of mines and unexploded munitions since the liberation of its Armenian-occupied territories, head of the Defence Ministry's engineering troops department, Major General Anar Karimov, has told Trend news agency.

Karimov said that engineering troops actively participate in clearing liberated lands of mines and unexploded munitions.

The demining process involves personnel, specially-trained service dogs, and mechanical demining equipment, he said, adding that Close contact is maintained with other organizations involved in the process.

Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-war in autumn 2020 are currently being demined at a high pace. The Mine Action Agency experts demine the territories intended for building roads and infrastructure facilities, and for laying cable communication lines. The territories aimed for cropping are also being cleared of mines.

Some 21 Azerbaijani citizens, including 14 civilians were killed and 87 citizens, 16 civilians were injured in mine explosions in liberated lands since the signing of the Karabakh peace deal on November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier described Armenia’s failure to provide the mine maps as the main difficulty for Azerbaijani IPDs to return to their homes. He said that this is yet another war crime by Armenia as several servicemen and civilians were killed in mine blasts on the liberated territories after the war.

