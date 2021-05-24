By Trend

Today it is possible to say that the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, outlined in their statements dated November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] and January 11, 2021, are generally being successfully implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian 'Argumenty i Facty' (Arguments and Facts) newspaper, Trend reports.

"In particular, this concerns the elimination of the humanitarian, social and economic consequences of the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], the restoration of transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus," Lavrov said.

“A joint Russian-Turkish center has been operating in the zone of the former Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since January 30 to control the ceasefire and all hostilities,” the minister said. “This center monitors possible violations only by means of visual observation.”

