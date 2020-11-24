By Trend

The damage caused to the settlements with civilians as a result of the shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces is being assessed in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, Ismayil Zeynalov, member of the State Commission on Assessment and Elimination of Damage Caused to the Civilian Population as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ provocations, told Trend on Nov. 24.

Zeynalov said that the members of the commission have already assessed the amount of damage caused to houses and facilities in the Jabrayil district.

"The damage was caused to 47 buildings in Jabrayil district, of which 41 are private houses, three business facilities, one school, and two administrative buildings,” a member of the commission said. “There are no destroyed buildings in Jabrayil districts, but 47 buildings are in critical condition.”

“Some 325 buildings, including four schools and three administrative buildings, were inspected in the liberated part of Fuzuli district, in which Azerbaijanis used to live,” Zeynalov said. “Some 11 houses were completely destroyed in Fuzuli district, the rest are in disrepair. Presently, the investigation is underway in Fuzuli district.”

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz