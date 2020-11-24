By Vafa Ismayilova

Units of the Azerbaijani army have raised the country's tricolour flag on the territory of a former secondary school located in the village of Gulabli, Aghdam region.

The territory of the school, where the units of the Armenian armed forces were previously located, was cleared of mines and other explosives. Then, the Azerbaijani servicemen, lining up in front of the school, honoured the memory of the martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

During its 44-day counter-offensive operations between September 27-November 10, the Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's armed attacks.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

