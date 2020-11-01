By Trend

Attempts by Armenia to involve a third parties in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will remain unsuccessful, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

In her words, lately the Armenian side has begun to spread falsified videos and fake news more and more widely. One of these provocative "news" is that Azerbaijan is allegedly using phosphorus munitions.

"The Armenia's goal for spreading such disinformation, killing the civilian population is very clear. Armenia is not interested in resolving the conflict peacefully. This is obvious. Its main goal is to involve a third party in the conflict. Azerbaijan has repeatedly brought to the attention of the international community that our the country does not have any claims on the territory of another state. Today, Azerbaijan, on its sovereign territory, is taking measures of self-defense against the armed forces of Armenia, which are illegally on our lands. Today, Azerbaijan is taking steps to restore its territorial integrity," Abdullayeva said.

She noted that Azerbaijan has friendly relations with neighboring countries.

"We recognize and respect the territorial integrity of other countries, and we demand the same from them," Abdullayeva added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

