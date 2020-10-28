By Trend

The recent appeal of Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II to the Armenian people shows that Armenian religious leader doesn't want peace, but war.

Usually world religions always cry out for peace, but the Armenian Church has always called for blood and terror. It remains the same to this day.

Addressing the people, the catholicos said that everyone who can hold weapons in their hands should go to war [with Azerbaijan]. In social networks, footage has already been spread, where Armenian ‘servants of religion’ go to the frontlines, armed.

Actually, all religions are based on peace; religious leaders always call for an end to hostilities. In contrast, the Armenian catholicos, a few hours after the declaration of a ‘humanitarian ceasefire’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan, called on the Armenians for war and murder of Azerbaijanis.

This is not the first call of the Armenian church to war. Such calls were made at different times. Even in Soviet times, the State Security Committee of Azerbaijan found a large number of weapons in one of the Armenian churches.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

