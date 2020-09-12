By Trend

Immediate actions are required by EU against Armenia’s illegal settlement policy in Nagorno-Karabakh, Peter M. Tase, the US expert in European and Latin American politics, told Trend.

“Dark clouds of regional insecurity and socio-political uncertainty in the outskirts of Europe is being fostered and quickly shaped through the double standard and suspicious silence coming out of Brussels and the heart of Europe. It is an arrogant behaviour on the part of EU and European leaders as they are hiding on the back rooms of Cognac Diplomacy set up by fascist Armenia. Immediate actions are required by EU and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

“Brussels is totally at fault and must impose economic sanctions against Armenian authorities and freeze their bank accounts. European Union is in a dangerous geopolitical situation and has come out as a weak alliance against anarchists, fascists coming out of Yerevan and - what is most disturbing - continue to defend the status quo, despite of terrible atrocities and crimes committed by fascist Yerevan against Azerbaijan, its environment and Azerbaijan innocent citizens.

“Armenia is holding hostage the European democracy and its institutions, by installing these Lebanese terrorist groups inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan Republic. OSCE Minsk Group is totally lost and irrelevant, as fascist Armenian leaders are fanning the fire of war. By establishing a new ethnic fabric inside Nagorno-Karabakh, sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia is violating international laws and EU Human Rights Convention,” he said.

