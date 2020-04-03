By Akbar Mammadov

Australia supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and does not recognize the ‘elections’ that took place in Nagorno-Karabakh on 31 March, Australian Ambassador to Turkey Marc Innes-Brown said in a Twitter post on April 3.

"It is more important than ever that the OSCE Minsk Group continues its role in the peace process to achieve a negotiated settlement," the ambassador tweeted.

Earlier, a number of countries, including, Germany, UK, Turkey, Italy, Georgia, Ukraine, Estonia, as well as international organizations, including the European Union, NATO, OIC expressed their concerns over the holding of illegal elections by separatists in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region. OSCE Minsk Group that mediates the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan described the elections as illegal saying that no country has recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent entity.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

