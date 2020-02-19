By Trend

The best recipe for Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is to withdraw Armenia’s Armed Forces from occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Peter M. Tase, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Trend.

Tase was commenting on panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Munich.

“President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has delivered an outstanding keynote address that revealed in length the Armenian historical manipulations and Armenian disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan, that has taken place over the last three decades,” Tase said. “President Aliyev is a highly accomplished, unique democratic statesman.”

“The historical facts, diplomatic history and ancient ethnographic heritage of Azerbaijan, make the nation of President Aliyev to stand triumphantly at the apex of a shining hill were prosperity, multiculturalism, peaceful solution to conflicts and amazing historical heritage make the Land of Fire an exceptional place that inspires us all,” the expert added.

“Pashinyan, represents a country that is succumbed into unbridled corruption, organized crime, economic recession and high levels of unemployment; with such a grim reality Armenia has become one of the dangerous spots of Europe and continues to cause so much pain to the Azerbaijani civilians and is a permanent source of turmoil in Southern Caucasus,” Tase said.

“There is no doubt that real, well verified historical facts and archaeology are on the Azerbaijani side,” the expert said.

“The current status – quo must end and UN Security Council should address the humanitarian and environmental impact that Armenia has orchestrated inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan,” Tase said.

“The end of Armenia’s status-quo can be achieved only with: the proactive assistance of international community; economic – political sanctions against members of Armenian Government and Parliament (that have openly violated the International Laws and inflict armed clashes in the line of contact) and suspension of international loans and grants until Yerevan is seriously active in the negotiations table,” Tase said.

“Political manoeuvring, bigotry and stalemate devoured by Yerevan and its disinformation campaign at a global scale, against Azerbaijan must be stopped; otherwise Europe will soon have greater security challenges that will be increasingly intricate for Brussels,” the expert said.

“The best recipe for Pashinyan is to withdraw Armenia’s Armed Forces from occupied territories of Azerbaijan and begin focusing on strengthening his nation’s economy and industrial sector; instead of advocating for a useless status-quo and making his own countrymen go through the pain of an unnecessary war with Azerbaijan,” the expert said.

