Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia will return back under the control of Azerbaijan, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter, Trend reports on Sept.4.

"Armenia must realize that currently occupied lands of Azerbaijan will return back under the control of Azerbaijan and joint peaceful coexistence of both communities of the region will be ensured. There’s no other solution to the conflict and mediators, the international community are well aware of this!" Abdullayeva wrote.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

