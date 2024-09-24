TABIB to hold Our Hearts Beat in Garabagh! project in Fuzuli

24 September 2024 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

The project "Our Hearts Beat in Garabagh!" will be implemented at the initiative of TABIB (Management Union of Medical Territorial Units) and with the participation of the Garabagh Revival Fund, Azernews reports.

The first event within the project will take place on September 25-26 at the Fuzuli District Central Hospital. Medical examinations, aimed at the early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases and improving access to services, will be conducted by expert and specialized doctors invited from the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Goychay, and Shirvan.

Citizens who wish to benefit from the cardiological examinations under the "Our Hearts Beat in Garabagh!" project at the Fuzuli District Central Hospital are advised to contact the Registration Department of this medical institution. Residents of other districts within the Aghdam-Aghjabedi Medical Territorial Unit (Khojavend, Aghdam, Beylagan, Fuzuli, Lachin) are recommended to apply to the Patient Services Department of their respective district central hospitals.

It should be noted that all medical services within the project will be provided under the Service Package of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz