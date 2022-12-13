Azerbaijan confirms 64 more COVID-19 cases, 60 recoveries

13 December 2022 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 64 new COVID-19 cases, 60 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,943 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,584 of them have recovered, and 9,989 people have died. Currently, 370 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,779 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,398,046 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 284 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 13.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 116 citizens, the second dose – 49 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 103 citizens. As many as 16 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,926,238 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,071 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,766 people – the second dose, 3,393,155 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,246 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz