Azerbaijan sets compulsory health insurance in household services sector

The emcees at weddings, celebrations, and other events, as well as those engaged in repairs of household appliances, shoes, tailoring, and hairdressing, will start paying compulsory health insurance contributions in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendments to the law "On Health Insurance", the discussion of which was held at today's plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the bill, physical entities engaged in passenger and goods transportation by road, either individually (without attracting wage earners) or through other persons on the basis of the counteract, will pay compulsory health insurance contribution.

With the adoption of this document, the mentioned entities will pay a total of 4 percent of the minimum wage (12 manat - $7) for compulsory health insurance services.

After discussion, the amendments were put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.

