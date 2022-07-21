Azerbaijan confirms 305 more COVID-19 cases, 175 recoveries

21 July 2022 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 305 new COVID-19 cases, 175 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 795,495 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,356 of them have recovered, and 9,729 people have died. Currently, 1,410 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,484 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,015,080 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 2,232 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 21.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 424 citizens, the second dose to 156 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,383 citizens. Some 269 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,798,492 vaccine doses were administered, 5,362,991 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,856,720 people – the second dose, 3,326,543 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 252,238 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

