By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, 34 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,545 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,728 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 108 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,088 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,808,651 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 4,451 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 28.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 431 citizens, the second dose to 312, while the third dose and the next doses to 3,429 citizens. Some 279 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,641,623 vaccine doses were administered, 5,339,221 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,839,464 people - the second dose, 3,223,472 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 239,466 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz