By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 559 new COVID-19 cases, 1,104 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 613,618 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 592,828 of them have recovered, and 8,269 people have died. Currently, 12,521 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,602 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,798,493 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 24,207 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,618 citizens, the second one to 3,204 citizens, the third one to 18,385 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,177,159 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,153,329 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,656,209 people - the second dose, 1,367,621 people – the third dose.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz