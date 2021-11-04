By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units disease prevention and control department head Yagut Garayeva has said that the citizens can get a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at their own will, Azertag has reported.

Stressing that currently in Azerbaijan it is recommended to get a third “booster” dose six months after the second dose, she emphasized that the practice of revaccination with the fourth dose is not yet applied in the country.

“At the same time it should be noted that there are no contraindications with revaccination, i.e. receiving the fourth dose, and citizens can get the fourth dose of the vaccine,” she stated.

Garayeva underlined that it is strictly recommended to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the 28th day after the first dose. She added that the conditions are created for citizens who, for any reason, have not received the second dose of the vaccine within this period, to be fully vaccinated within 56 days (according to the manufacturer’s recommendation).

“If more than 56 days have passed since the first dose, the first and second doses should be administered again, as the second dose of vaccine will not give the desired effect,” she said.

Speaking about the third dose of the vaccine, Garayeva added that if a person is infected with COVID-19 six months after vaccination, the body’s resistance may weaken and to strengthen it, it is recommended to get the third dose of the vaccine.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

