By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,266 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 26.

Some 1,194 patients have recovered and 24 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 520,068 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 486,426 patients have recovered, 6,939 people have died. Currently, 26,703 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,552 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,131,033 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,424,902 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 5,086,757 citizens, and the second one to 4,338,145 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 41,233 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz