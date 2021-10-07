By Laman Ismayilova

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge. The world's leading organizations work together to combat the virus for a healthy future.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the World Health Organization (WHO) have joined efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The sides agreed to establish a working group on COVID-19 that will contribute to the global response to COVID-19 and for the measures taken in, Trend reported.

Representatives of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed the ways of providing vaccines to low-income countries.

The meeting highlighted the role of the center in the People's Vaccine Alliance, the main reasons for the unfair distribution of the coronavirus vaccines.

The sides praised Azerbaijan's support to WHO in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was followed by a signing ceremony of agreement.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China`s Sinovac on January 18, the Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the "Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country has provided the COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 since May.

Under the decision, 12 -15-year-olds can be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the appropriate medical indications and consent of both parents.

In August, the country started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020.

The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The quarantine regime in Azerbaijan is extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) December 1, 2021.

