Azerbaijan and Russia have signed an updated agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Acting Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko during his visit to Azerbaijan.

The signed document contains information on the “Roadmap for development of priority areas of cooperation in the health sector between Azerbaijani and Russian Health Ministries for 2021-2024”.

The roadmap reflects such areas of cooperation as infectious and non-infectious diseases, advanced training of medical personnel, direct contacts between research institutes, the establishment of relations between academic medical institutions and communities, and others.

In addition, the document provides for the organization of such events as the exchange of information in the field of medicine and pharmacy developments, exchange of specialists by conduction seminars on priority health issues, etc.

It should be noted that the roadmap was developed by the health ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia within their competence in order to implement the protocol of the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, signed on April 27, 2021, in Moscow.

Moreover, opening the meeting, Musayev stressed that cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare and medical science is carried out within the agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science between the health ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia dated June 18, 2001.

Stressing the successful cooperation between the two countries, the minister expressed gratitude to Russia for the support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the provision of tests and the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, Musayev recalled that last summer, the Russian health minister visited Azerbaijan with a team of specialists working in the field of a new type of coronavirus. He noted that valuable recommendations from Russian specialists contributed to stabilizing the epidemiological situation in the country.

He also reminded the opening ceremony of the Baku branch of the First Moscow State Medical University named after I.M.Sechenov on September 15, 2015.

In turn, Murashko underlined that the cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare is carried out in accordance with the decisions of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Likewise, he emphasized the activities of the First Moscow State Medical University’s Baku branch, the first graduation of which took place this year.

Additionally, earlier Russian Health Minister met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. The parties discussed the development of bilateral relations in all spheres, including cooperation in the field of healthcare and training of medical personnel.

Some 200,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine have been already delivered to Azerbaijan. According to the agreement signed between Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Russian HUMAN VACCINE LLC, 300,000 doses of the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine will be imported to the country.

