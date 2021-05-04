By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 963 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 4.

Some 2,091 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 322,761 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 296,875 patients have recovered, 4,597 people have died. Currently, 21,289 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,328 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,279,163 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,536,328 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 980,005 citizens, and the second one to 556,323 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 19,286 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz