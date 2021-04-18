By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,144 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 18.

Some 1,923 patients have recovered and 33 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 300,666 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 264,403 patients have recovered, 4,140 people have died. Currently, 32,123 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,184 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,108,924 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,337,361 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 889,216 citizens, and the second one to 448,145 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 12,327 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

