Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,273 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 15.

Some 4,164 patients have recovered and 41 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 183,259 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 119,005 patients have recovered, 2,007 people have died. Currently, 62,247 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 17,231 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,980,579 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

