By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 155 new COVID-19 cases, 149 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 38,327 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 35,756 of them have recovered, and 562 people have died. Currently, 2,009 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,751 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,009,478 tests have been conducted so far.

