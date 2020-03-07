By Trend

Three Azerbaijani citizens, who returned from the Islamic Republic of Iran have been infected with the coronavirus COVİD-19, operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

One of them, born in 1938, some time after returning from Iran, went to the hospital due to a health problem. During the examination, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, and laboratory analysis confirmed the fact of infection with coronavirus. Currently, the patient's condition is normal.

Two others, students born in 1993 and 1994, studying in the Iranian city of Gum, were quarantined while crossing the Iran-Azerbaijan border and they had a coronavirus infection. Their condition is normal and they have no temperature.

Appropriate measures are being taken to treat each of the three patients, who are in special treatment hospitals.

