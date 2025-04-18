Official website of International Carpet Festival launched

18 April 2025 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The official website of the International Carpet Festival, which will take place on May 2–4, 2025, in Icherisheher, organized by the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical- Architectural Reserve and Azerkhalcha OJSC, with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO, has been launched, Azernews reports.

Anyone wishing to participate in the 3-day Carpet Festival can not only obtain all the necessary information about the Festival on the website www.bakucarpetfest.az, but also register for the International Carpet Forum, which will take place on May 2.

The Forum will bring together leading local and international experts in the carpet industry, including designers, manufacturers, and researchers.

The program will include plenary sessions, panel discussions, B2B meetings, and special sessions for young scholars.

All questions can be directed to [email protected].