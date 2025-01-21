Mugham singers delight music lovers at National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

A spectacular concert has been held in Baku within the "Music in the Museum" project, co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

Soloists from the International Mugham Center, including mugham singers, Honored Artist Sevinj Sarayeva, Abgyul Mirzaliyeva, Nismat Sadrayeva, Murad Lachin, Gunay Imamverdiyeva, Khasai Shikhiyev, and Mirali Mirizade, as well as Rustam Muslimov (tar), Elnur Salahov (kamancha), Rafael Asgarov (balaban), Mehta Muhammadalizade (qanun), and Siyavush Karimov (naghara) delighted the audience with their performances. The host of the concert was Samray Aliyeva.

Each stage of the "Music in the Museum" project is dedicated to a specific era in music and visual arts.

The audience is provided with a unique opportunity not only to listen to works of world classical music and Azerbaijani composers, as well as national, jazz, and ethnic compositions, but also to take part in a thematic tour that introduces them to the art of that time.

As a result, the culture of each era is perceived by the audience in an inseparable unity.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists. These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.