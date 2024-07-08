Baku Music Academy hosts concert dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

Baku Music Academy has hosted a concert timed to the 101st anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Organized by Piano, Organ and Harpsichord Department, the concert brought together professors of the department Tahira Yagubova, Rasima Babayeva, Adila Mailova, Afag Rustamova, associate professors Tofiya Javadova, Dilshad Aliyeva, Maryam Malikova, Idris Zeynalov, Nurida Abbasova, head teachers Lala Atakishiyeva and Gunel Eyvazzade.

The concert program included music pieces by such composers as Ferens List, Arif Malikov, Tofig Guliyev, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Franz Schubert and Aziza Mustafazade.

With a rich history spanning 100 years, Baku Music Academy offers a high-quality education for many young talents.

Since 1991, eminent pianist and composer Farhad Badalbayli has been the rector of the Baku Music Academy.

The Academy also holds a number of concerts with participation of world-famous musicians.

One of the country's major musical institutions has a rich history connected with Uzeyir Hajibayli, known as the first composer of an opera in the Islamic world.

The outstanding composer raised the issue of musical education.

In 1920, Uzeyir Hajibayli presented a report to the Azerbaijan Commissariat of Public Enlightenment.

In his report, the outstanding composer expressed the need of establishing a higher educational musical institution.

On August 21, 1921, the Council of People's Commissars of the Azerbaijan SSR made a decision to approve the Charter of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

Uzeyir Hajibayli became one of the teachers, soon founding the eastern department, where Azerbaijani music was taught both orally and from sheet music.

In 1939, Hajibayli was appointed as the rector of the conservatory, which was named after his death in 1948.

In 1991, the Azerbaijan National Conservatory was renamed to Baku Music Academy.

