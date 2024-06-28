Azerbaijan Culture Minister participates in 2nd Maqom Art International Forum

28 June 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has participated in the Second Maqom Art International Forum held in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

Over 400 participants from 80 countries attended the event, held under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO.

The main objective of the forum is to safeguard traditional music, promote intercultural dialogue, and preserve and develop cultural diversity through supporting creativity. The forum program includes maqom performances of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The dignitaries to present the inauguration of the festival include Simona-Mirela Miculescu, President of the 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO, Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, Director-General of the ICESCO, Sultan Raev, TURKSOY Secretary General, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, Nurlan Seytimov, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS, Moon Hyung Suk, Secretary-General of the Asia Region of the International Folklore Organization and others, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps of foreign countries accredited in Uzbekistan.

The forum featured an international scientific and practical conference under the theme "Theoretical and practical foundations of Makom Art: problems and solutions", and a gala concert.

The performances of the contestants will be evaluated by an international jury in three categories: "Best Maqom Ensemble," "Best Solo Performer," and "Best Solo Singer".

